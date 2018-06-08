‘American Idol’ Audition Dates, Locations Set for Season 2

It has been less than a month since American Idol‘s first season on ABC ended, but the auditions are already scheduled for season two. Idol host Ryan Seacrest revealed the schedule, which kicks off in late August.

“New shipment of golden tickets just arrived and we’re ready to hand them out again. See you soon,” Seacrest wrote.

The auditions start on Aug. 25 in Orlando, Florida and San Diego, California. Things wrap up in Charleston, West Virginia on Sept. 15.

Aug. 25: Orlando, Florida and San Diego, California

Aug. 28: Chattanooga, Tennessee and Scottsdale, Arizona

Aug. 31: Charlotte, North Carolina; Albuquerque, New Mexico and Seattle, Washington

Sept. 2: Boise, Idaho

Sept. 3: Richmond, Virginia and Plano, Texas

Sept. 4: Houston, Texas

Sept. 6: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Austin, Texas

Sept. 9: Kansas City, Missouri; Buffalo, New York and Shreveport, Louisiana

Sept. 12: Little Rock, Arkansas and Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 15: Charleston, West Virginia

The first season of American Idol on ABC, its 16th overall, ended with Maddie Poppe of Clarksville, Iowa winning, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson coming in second. During the finale, the two revealed they are dating.

The judges for ABC’s incarnation of the once-powerful Fox juggernaut are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. All three will be returning for season two, which has been held to midseason.

“We knew that American Idol on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers from all walks of life to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success,” Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said in a statement on May 4, announcing the renewal. “I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent.”

Idol aired on Sundays and Mondays and debuted on March 11. While the series got off to a good start with 10.5 million viewers and a 2.3 18-49 demographic for the premiere, the series was not the big hit ABC was looking for. According to TVSeriesFinale, the show’s Monday episodes averaged just 7.9 million viewers and a 1.67 rating in the key demographic; Monday episodes averaged 7.7 million viewers and a 1.58 18-49 rating.

The ABC revival has also not come cheaply for ABC. Page Six reported in October that Perry was paid $25 million and Seacrest earned $15 million, although Variety later reported Seacrest’s salary at $12 million. A source told Page Six the network had to “expand their budget” to hire Richie.

Meanwhile, Bryan had so much fun working with Richie and Perry that he hopes to record with them.

“My thing is kind of the song and the moment dictates it. It’s hard to say,” the country star told Entertainment Tonight. “Me and Katy may have something in the works one day. [That] would be fun.”

Bryan also said he recorded a song with Richie “a couple of years ago,” but it was never released.