‘American Idol’ Alum Antonella Barba Wants to Attend Friend’s Wedding Amid Drug Trafficking Case

Former American Idol contestant Antonella Barba is seeking approval from a judge to attend a friend’s wedding while still awaiting trial on drug charges.

According to The Blast, Barba asked the judge in her case if she can attend a childhood friend’s wedding in Brooklyn on July 12. Court documents obtained by the outlet show Barba claims prosecutors did not object to the idea and wants the judge to agree as well.

Barba has been facing legal issues since she was arrested in October 2018 for heroin possession. She was taken into custody in Virginia, where she was charged with “felony heroin distribution of 100 grams or more.”

She was released on bond in that case, but in February, she was indicted on federal drug charges and taken into custody again.

According to the indictment, Barba was involved in a drug ring in 2017 and 2018 that brought cocaine, heroin and cash in large- and small-scale numbers to the Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. The indictment claims she was trying to deliver more than 830 grams on fentanyl on the day she was arrested in 2018. Authorities said she also had 400 grams of a “mixture or substance” that also contained fentanyl.

As The Blast reported in February, Barba’s father paid a $10,000 bond for her release after she was arrested. The judge ordered her to live with her father and wear electronic monitoring and be under home detention. She was also ordered not to leave Virginia, which is why she needs judge approval to visit New York for her friend’s wedding.

Barba was also told to hand over her passport and barred from using drugs or alcohol.

Barba is best known for making it to the Top 12 of American Idol Season 6, the year that ended with Jordin Sparks winning. During the season, she was allowed to continue competing, despite semi-nude photos and photos of her at a wet T-shirt contest in front of the National World War II Memorial leaking on the Internet.

The singer also appeared in a 2008 Fear Factor episode. She was arrested in 2010 on shoplifting charges and was sentenced to community service in the case. In 2018, she appeared on a Jimmy Kimmel Live for a “Where Are They Now” segment with Idol alumni. In 2017, she appeared in the film All About the Money.

Barba also has a felony marijuana case pending in Kansas.