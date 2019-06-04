‘American Chopper’ Returning to Discovery Channel for New Season in February

American Chopper fans, start your engines! The Discovery Channel’s hit series is returning for an all-new season filled with new builds and one-of-a-kind motorcycles.

The new season, featuring Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr., returns Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET, with the masters of their craft “[pushing] their design abilities to the limits” at Orange County Choppers and Paul Jr. Designs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Motorcycle madness returns this season with even bigger bike builds,” the network continued. “While the Teutuls continue to work with world famous athletes, Forbes 100 businesses and celebrity clients to evolve their businesses with the changing customized bike market, Paul Sr. takes a risk at Orange County Choppers as he moves his bike designs in a different direction. However, he also jumps at an opportunity to go back to his roots, designing a throwback line of affordable motorcycles.”

On Paul Jr.’s side of things, the reality personality is “working to keep up with looming deadlines as he takes on new concepts and builds – challenges himself to build a streamlined bike for the MLB Network, all to impress his father who recommended him for the job.”

The father-son duo have had their ups and downs over the years, sparring not only over family issues but over their visions as it relates to their business. Things look to be on the mend however, with Discovery teasing that the two “have taken steps toward mending their once fractured relationship,” including rebuilding a Yankees-themed chopper during the show’s most recent season. This season, “the father-son duo are moving past their differences … restoring a 1951 Buick together.”

Two weeks from tonight, #AmericanChopper returns with new episodes, and my father and I have a new joint project. Watch Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 10 pm E/P on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/ShJwsPQGfy — Paul Jr (@WhereIsPaulJr) January 29, 2019

In addition to putting their all into every build, the Teutuls are faced with a changing market and a “need to build mind-blowing bikes” that has them bringing themselves to the limit every day.

The show is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Craig Coffman and Todd Lefkowitz are executive producers with Brian Peterson serving as producer.

American Chopper returns for a new season Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery