Amber Portwood Reveals Unborn Baby’s Name

Amber Portwood’s unborn baby officially has a name!

The Teen Mom OG cast member revealed Wednesday that she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon have already chosen to call their son James in a Twitter interaction with her brother after announcing her pregnancy in November.

Portwood’s brother Shawn Portwood tweeted at the MTV cast member that he had finished his new nephew’s gift, sending a spoiler-free picture of the present to his sister as a tease.

“[Amber], I finally completed your gift. However, I’m not going to show it to you so you’ll see it tomorrow,” he wrote. “I will send you this though.”

She responded, “Awe Bubby I can’t wait!! I’m sure little James will love it!”

Portwood is already mother to 9-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

When the reality TV personality first found out she and Glennon were expecting a child together, she admitted she was “a little scared” in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes,” she said. After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts,” adding that the two are “both very happy.”

