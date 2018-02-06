‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood’s Due Date Revealed

Amber Portwood is expected to become a mom once again on Mother’s Day itself.

The Teen Mom OG cast member revealed she was expecting son James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon in November, but it was just recently that Glennon revealed his son’s due date on his private Instagram account, reports In Touch.

He announced the news with a photo of a cartoon unicorn riding a rainbow rocket.

“Bomb’s Away!” he captioned the cute photo. “Little James’ due date: May 13th, Mother’s Day! One day before Amber’s actual birthday. She was born on Mother’s Day 1990. The stars really aligned on this one.”

Portwood, who already has a 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, got pregnant soon after breaking up with ex Matt Baier and beginning to date Glennon, whom she met while appearing on Marriage Boot Camp with Baier.

Portwood’s pregnancy was a pretty big surprise for Teen Mom fans, as she said on camera in 2016 she likely could not have any more children, due to her medication for bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

“I just found out that I got re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder, and I’ve been taking three different medications that now I’m going to have to take for the rest of my life,” the 27-year-old said at the time. “I can’t get pregnant on this medication. I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus.”

But after Portwood and Baier split, she decided to wean herself off her medicine to see if she could thrive without it. Three months after meeting Glennon, she and the cinematographer discovered they were pregnant on a vacation to Hawaii, which was shown on a January episode of the MTV series.

When the reality TV personality first found out she and Glennon were expecting a child together, she admitted she was “a little scared” in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes,” she said. After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts” and added that they are “both very happy.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @tammy_russell1