Amber Portwood Charged With 3 Felonies After Arrest, Could Face Years in Prison

Following her domestic battery arrest last week, Amber Portwood is facing three serious felonies, which could amount to extended time behind bars. The Teen Mom OG star was hit with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to court records.

The Blast reports that prosecutors for the state of Indiana filed the level 6 charges Tuesday evening, with all three of them carrying sentences of six months to two and-a-half years per charge.

The court records also indicate that a no contact order has been filed, which can be typical for domestic abuse cases. As previously reported, Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, went to court earlier Tuesday to start the process of getting custody of their 1-year-old son James. He filed a petition for paternity and also requested an emergency hearing regarding custody.

Portwood is due in court Wednesday for her first appearance since her arrest over the 4th of July weekend. She was released from jail late Saturday afternoon on a cash bond of $2,000 after she was taken into police custody on Friday for allegedly assaulting Glennon. A spokesperson from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the couple “were having a disagreement” when the incident occurred.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” the statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Glennon apparently texted emergency services, after which a dispatcher called the incident in.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” the dispatcher said.

Portwood and Glennon have been dating for two years after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017. They welcomed James on May 8, 2018; Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Last weekend’s incident was not Portwood’s first brush with the law. In 2011, she pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts following an incident with Shirley, and later served a 17-month prison sentence after violating her probation in a drug possession case.

The mom of two has also been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues, and revealed in 2017 that she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.