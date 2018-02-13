Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Arrested for Drug Charges

Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend has struggled with drug use over the years, court documents reveal.

The Teen Mom OG cast member’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon, with whom she is expecting a son, has been arrested multiple times over the years, according to court documents obtained by the Superior Court of Los Angeles by Radar.

On April 19, 2009, [Glennon] did unlawfully possess a controlled substance, to wit, heroin,” the court papers read, adding, “[Glennon] did unlawfully possess a controlled substance, to wit, MDMA (Ecstasy).”

Glennon was also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance central nervous system stimulant, which is often used to treat ADHD.

He was held on a bail of $10,000 at the time of his arrest, and accepted a guilty plea at the time. He was placed on three-year probation for the heroin possession, but the MDMA and stimulant counts were dismissed.

Glennon was ordered to attend counseling, alcohol and/or drug treatment, and a number of other educational programs, as well as to register as a narcotics offender, not use or possess any narcotics or alcohol and other terms.

However, it wasn’t long before he broke his probation as he was arrested for possession of a firearm and deadly weapon in July 2010.

He was charged with unlawfully owning, possessing, purchasing and receiving a handgun, one count of possession of a rifle by a felon, one count possession of a baton, and two counts of possession of metal knuckles.

He was held on $170,000 bail before pleading not guilty to all charges against him, which were later dropped.

On March 3, 2014, he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and was ordered to serve 96 hours in the Los Angeles County Jail as well as paying court fines and fees.

In September, Glennon opened up to Radar about his struggles with alcohol and depression.

“I have been through so much pain in my life,” he said. “My father was diagnosed with prostate cancer while my mother was fighting breast cancer. I prepped myself to potentially lose both of my parents. My mother survived, but my father did not.”

The death of his father caused him to fall into a “tailspin.”

“Depression, drinking and throwing my heart through any open door,” he said. “It nearly cost my life.”

Glennon and Portwood met while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier, with whom she split when he admitted he had relapsed on drugs.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old Teen Mom OG star told Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @tammy_russell1