Amber Portwood Shows off Growing Baby Bump in New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Photo

Teen Mom OG cast member Amber Portwood just dropped a new photo of her baby bump for her Twitter followers.

Portwood, 27, was heading to a doctor’s appointment and was beaming to share more about her pregnancy.

“Heading to my doctor for a check up!” Portwood wrote. “Can’t wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all. Sending love always.”

Heading to my doctor for a check up! Can’t wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all🤗 sending love always💖 pic.twitter.com/bg6iPF5XRN — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) February 19, 2018

As shown in the shot, Portwood is sitting down in a blue shirt as she cradles her belly.

The photo has racked up 3,200 likes as of press time with tons of adoring comments from fans.

“Can’t wait until you can share your little bundle of joy with us,” fan Marisa Mynyk wrote. “Hope all goes well at your appointment.”

“You look very happy and healthy. Stay that way! Congrats on your little bundle!! Such a blessing,” another fan added.

As for when Portwood’s baby will arrive, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon broke the news on Instagram. Apparently the couple’s child is expected on May 13.

“Bomb’s Away!” Glennon captioned a cute photo. “Little James’ due date: May 13th, Mother’s Day! One day before Amber’s actual birthday. She was born on Mother’s Day 1990. The stars really aligned on this one.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.