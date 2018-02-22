Team [Spoiler] Wins ‘The Amazing Race’

Team Big Brother has emerged battered, weary and $1 million richer from The Amazing Race.

The team, made up of Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, emerged victorious over Team Yale and Team Extreme from the competition, which consisted of physical feats such as climbing a San Francisco bridge, dodging the pinching claws of Hong Kong crabs and kayaking through the pitch black California waters while screaming at strangers for the answers to trivia questions.

The final road block, which had the teams assembling a plane from parts representing all 12 legs of the Race, was made more complicated when the players realized they had to track down the parts in various hidden parts of a massive battleship.

The challenge proved to be a massive difficulty for all of the competitors, but the winning team was able to dominate through pure perseverance.

“Jessica was the foundation for my strength throughout this entire thing, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without her,” Nickson said at the finish line. “Everything I ever felt and known about Jessica has just been validated throughout this experience.”

The couple fell in love on season 19 of Big Brother, got engaged on Feb. 13 on a mountaintop, and told Us Weekly Wednesday they were planning a fall wedding.

Team Yale, made up of Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyaka, came in second, just minutes behind Team Big Brother.

Team Extreme, made up of Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak, came in third after having trouble assembling the plane.

NASCAR pros Alex Rossi and Conor Daly, known as Team Indy Car, didn’t make it past the challenging first leg of the two-hour finale, which took place in Hong Kong, China.

Amazing Race fans took to Twitter to either celebrate their favorites taking home the big prize or mourn the loss of a team they felt was robbed.

