Alton Brown’s ‘Good Eats’ Is Officially Returning

Food Network is bringing back a fan-favorite show!

Alton Brown announced the return of his Good Eats series, which originally ran from 1999 to 2012. The Cutthroat Kitchen and Iron Chef Gauntlet host revealed the news during Dragon Con, the annual comic and pop culture convention, last week.

“We’re bringing it back, we’re restarting it, we’re getting the band back together!” Brown shouted, confirming the news.

@altonbrown said we had to record this announcement and post it so here it is! @DragonCon pic.twitter.com/4BuBPfyg9X — Nick Main (@TheNickmaster21) September 3, 2017

The new half-hour series, titled Return of the Eats, is slated to premiere sometime next year on the Food Network. The network was Good Eats‘ original home until it moved to the Cooking Channel for its final season in 2012.

The new series will follow the same format as Good Eats, taking viewers on a 30-minute adventure through the technique, history, science and anthropology of fan-favorite dishes. Alton will also continue to debunk myths about finding the best cookware.

The show will also feature bonus content and extended episodes on Food Network’s streaming services.

“If you watch it online, you’ll see an even better show,” Brown told the crowd before joking, that “the only problem we have to work out is that well, essentially in order to make room for the show on Food Network, we’re gonna have to cut [Guy Fieri’s] Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives down to seven and a half hours a day.”