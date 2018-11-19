Alexis Ren ‘Giving All’ During ‘DWTS’ Finale Despite Painful Rib Injuries

Alexis Ren is going into the Dancing With The Stars season finale with a very painful rib injury, but the supermodel still plans on “giving all” while dancing with Alan Bersten.

“HER RIBS!!! sweetheart i’m so sorry,” one fan tweeted to Ren on Sunday.

The 21-year-old quickly replied, “I know!!! Last dance though so I’m giving all.”

Ren reportedly injured her ribs during the week leading up to her Halloween Night Jazz dance to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman.” Although the injury required a trip to urgent care, she still pulled off a dance the judges loved, and she earned a 27/30. Her injury was not disclosed on the show.

Sources told The Blast Ren suffered a broken bone while rehearsing for Country Night, but she again refused to let that keep her from dancing. She also did not mention the second injury on air.

However, Ren has talked about the injuries on social media. Before she took the dance floor for last week’s semi-finals, Ren told fans the injuries have been “such a challenge” to deal with.

“I’m strapped up with tape and I’m hoping it won’t [affect] the dance,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s honestly been such a challenge dealing with it, but I’m that much more proud of myself that I’ve overcame two fractured ribs and made it this far.”

During the semi-finals, Ren and Bersten delivered two great performances. Their Waltz to Bishop Briggs’ “Water” picked up a 28/30, while their Jive to Merry Clayton’s “Yes” earned a perfect score.

While Ren developed painful feelings in her ribs, she developed different feelings toward her pro partner. After the judges picked up on their chemistry, Ren finally admitted she was “developing feelings” for Bersten in her pre-dance video for Halloween Week. They made their romance official during their Country Night video, in which the couple shared a kiss.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten said in the Nov. 5 episode.

“It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else,” he added. “I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

During the semi-finals, Ren dedicated her first dance to Bersten.

“I came on this show for my mom, and I dedicated this season to her, which was so powerful for me. And you’ve been a huge part of my growth. I want to dedicate this to you,” Ren said. “This dedication is about Alan teaching me so much. He’s supported me though everything and I made the decision to open up my heart and now it’s my turn to step up.”

The Dancing With The Stars season 27 finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Monday.

