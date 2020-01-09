Alexis Eddy, Star of MTV’s ‘Are You the One,’ Dead at 23

It has been reported that Alexis Eddy, star of MTV‘s Are You the One, has been found dead, at the age of 23. According to Just Jared, authorities in West Virgina received a call around 7 a.m. on Thursday, prompting them to respond to a female reportedly suffering cardiac arrest. Sadly, Eddy passed away, as medical responders were unable to save her. No foul play is suspected, but a toxicology report will be done, as is standard.

In 2017, Eddy appeared in the MTV reality dating show, making headlines after revealing that her cousin was convicted of murder.

She was also very open about her struggles with substance abuse, but had reportedly been sober for some time prior to her tragic death.

Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference.

So very blessed today.#RecoveryRocks pic.twitter.com/0J8sIY8Duc — Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) September 28, 2019

Eddy’s fans and followers have since been commenting on her most recent Instagram posts, showering them with messages of sorrow and sympathy.

“Rest in peace sweet girl. So sad that you are gone… Life is so short. I hope that your soul is at peace. Fly high,” one user wrote.

“This has to be a joke. This can’t be for real. I’m speechless. We lost a queen with a beautiful soul,” another user said.

“You were my all-time favorite. I am so sad your gone. Way too soon. R.I.P. Alexis Eddy,” someone else offered.

“Rest in paradise to the beautiful queen. You contagious smile and beautiful personality will be missed,” one more user commented, while a fifth peroson said, “Rest In Peace beautiful. This is so sad.”

TMZ has since reported that one of Eddy’s family members told the outlet that she arrived at her mother’s house around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, but that she was later found unresponsive by another family member. They do not believe that she has a relapse in her sobriety, however.

The outlet added that as of October 2019, it appeared Eddy was engaged to be married, but that the relationship seemed to have ended recently.

