Alexis Eddy, MTV’s ‘Are You the One’ Star’s Last Instagram Photo Has Fans in Mourning

Just days before her death, former MTV star Alexis Eddy shared a new photo of herself on Instagram. The post has since become of a place for Are You The One? fans to leave their condolences to her family. Eddy died early Thursday morning in West Virginia at just 23 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:22pm PST

Eddy shared a photo of herself wearing a puffy plaid coat with a bow tie behind her, on Chrsitmas Eve. She also tagged photographer Renée Shock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Plot Twist: I’m Santa- y’all r gettin coal,” Eddy wrote in the caption, along with a hand-shrugging emoji.

A short time after that post was originally published, Uche Nwosu, who appeared on Are You The One? with Eddy, wrote, “Omg I MISS YOU!!!” in the comments.

“Aw I miss you bbyluv! Hope you’re well!” Eddy replied.

This exchange between two MTV stars was heartbreaking for many of their fans, who sent condolences directly to Nwosu.

“So sad, only two weeks ago. I’m sorry about your loss,” one fan wrote.

“I’m sorry for your loss,” another fan wrote to Nwosu. “This is why life is to short and we must cherish every moment with our loved ones. You never know when it’s the last time you will see them.”

“My heart is breaking,” another fan wrote on Eddy’s Instagram page.

“Rest In Peace beautiful,” another chimed in. “This is so sad.”

“Rest in peace sweet girl,” one fan typed. “So sad that you are gone… Life is so short. I hope that your soul is at peace. Fly high.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ police received a call about a female in cardiac arrest before 7 a.m. in West Virginia. Police do not suspect foul play. Authorities will wait on the toxicology report before listing an official cause of death.

A family member told TMZ Eddy went to her mother’s house Wednesday night and “seemed to be fine.” She was found by another family member Thursday and they believed she was sober.

Eddy appeared on Are You The One? in 2017 and quickly gained attention for her shocking backstory. She told cameras her cousin is a convicted murderer and displayed a hard-partying personality. In October 2019, Eddy announced she was engaged, but the engagement appears to have ended as the announcement was deleted from her Instagram page.

On social media, she openly discussed her struggles with substance abuse. In September 2019, she told fans she and her father were both clean and sober.

“Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together,” Eddy tweeted on Sept. 28, along with two photos of herself with her father. “Pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference. So very blessed today.”

She included the hashtag “Recovery Rocks.”