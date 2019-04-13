‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Welcomes New Family Member in Heartwarming Snapshot

Rain Brown introduced the newest member of the Alaskan Bush People family, and he has a connection to A Star is Born.

The reality star shared a photo of herself with her adorable new puppy at the end of March, revealing his name was inspired by Bradley Cooper‘s character from the Oscar-nominated film.

“Sadly I missed national puppy day, but this is Jakson Maine Brown,” she told her followers on Instagram. “I’ve only had him for two days, and this little dude has stolen my heart from top to bottom. I’m so lucky to be your mother, Jakson. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

A month before introducing Jakson to her fans, the 16-year-old had the honor of sharing a photo of her nephew, Elijah Conner Brown.

“You have forever changed my heart, and I will spend the rest of my life protecting, loving and teaching you all I know,” she told him in a message shared to Instagram, shortly before the baby’s father Noah Brown moved his family to Colorado after some drama with the family.

Noah and wife Rhain welcomed Elijah five months after they got married in an intimate ceremony in Idaho. The couple first met in Hoonah, Alaska in 2016 while she was traveling in the area. The couple got engaged in April 2017. Elijah is the first grandchild for Brown family heads Ami and Billy.

Rain frequently updates fans on the lives of the famous reality television family, recently opening up about the things and people she is thankful after admitting to struggling with depression.

“Life is about purpose. Change. Chance. Love. Hard work. And most of all, God. I’m so grateful that I get to spend my life with my incredible family in the bush of a beautiful state,” rain said on Instagram in early April. “

I never thought I would feel like I do now again. I thought my happiness was over, little did I know it was only beginning. With a full heart and tears in my eyes, I want to say, Thank you. thank you For allowing me to thrive and be myself, and most of all thank you for supporting my family’s hard work all these years. I can’t wait to share more of our lives with you. Here’s to freedom lovely’s(sic), cheers.”

Need more Brown family updates? Alaskan Bush People Season 9 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.