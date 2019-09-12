‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s Pregnant Ex-Fiance Details Breakup: ‘Being With a Male Wasn’t Right for Me’

Raiven Adams, who was engaged to Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown until two days ago, went into detail on their break-up in a series of Instagram posts Thursday. Adams also revealed she is pregnant and the former couple plan to co-parent the baby. According to Adams, they did not learn she was pregnant until after they split.

Moments after announcing she was pregnant, Adams told followers on her private Instagram page that Brown knew she was “100% gay” and they first hung out as friends. They dated to “see where it would go,” but realized “we didn’t agree on big topics in life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We didn’t want the same things, and that being with a male wasn’t right for me,” Adams wrote. “To anyone who’s straight or maybe even bisexual, that comment doesn’t make very much sense. You think why couldn’t I just make it work, or try harder or so on? It just doesn’t work like that… and I was honest about that every day of our relationship. We gave it our best shot and as good of a friend, and relative.”

She continued, “Bear wasn’t very good at relationships, and mostly because he hadn’t had one before me. And anyone who’s dated 9/10 your first love is never your last, because you have to learn lessons in life. And learn lessons in relationships to become the person you need to be to be good in a relationship.”

Adams said she has “no doubt” that Brown will one day be great for someone and she will be supportive of that. She insisted she never hid anything from him, and he knew she was gay and “expected nothing.” In the end, Adams wrote she “will no longer explain myself or anything that happened. I’m focused on making the best life for our baby.”

The caption was accompanied by a quote, “Sometimes the wrong choice takes you to the right place.”

However, Adams later deleted that message and shared another post, claiming that she now realizes “no matter what I say or do the hateful people will trash me.”

“If I explain my sexuality, or how all this came into play,” Adams wrote. “I’ve realized I’m simply supplying you with ammunition. So you can trash my name. Because reasons you think are fit based off the 10% knowledge you have of me. I will no longer explain myself as I can see you don’t want the truth, you want drama and attention. and I have no time for that.”

Before these posts, Adams shared a photo of a onesie with “newest member of the pack” written on it and a positive pregnancy test.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” Adams wrote. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

Adams and Brown met at his brother Noah Brown’s wedding last year. Adams’ mother was the wedding photographer, and she was there to help. The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 28, just two weeks before their split.

Photo credit: Discovery