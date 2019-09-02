‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s Fiance Lashes out at ‘Nasty’ Trolls for ‘Hate and Judgment’

Raiven Adams, who is engaged to Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown, lashed out at “nasty” trolls on Instagram for “hate and judgement” on the social network. She also told her followers to just stop watching the show if they do not like it. Brown and Adams got engaged last week.

Before she made her Instagram page private, Adams shared a photo of Bear on the ground, playing laser tag. In the long caption, Adams defended Bear against trolls who criticize him solely based on his appearance on Alaskan Bush People.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so very tired of reading such nasty comments,” Adams wrote. “Bear is one of the most loving funny people I have ever met in my life. You see the 10% of his personality the show has provided. Because he isn’t comfortable sharing all of his personality, he doesn’t want to deal with hate and judgment.”

Adams continued, “And if you make fun of him for being silly, and different. Enjoying the simple things, climbing trees and so on. He is okay with that because that’s not all he has to offer. And he knows this…he is such a good person! puts everyone else first, and never fails to make me smile. Here he is laying in the floor at the baby shower. Playing laser tag with my little cousins. Which was the highlight of the day. Aside from the obvious reason of seeing my cousin, and the celebration of her baby girl.”

Adams said the point of her post was that viewers do not fully understand Bear.

“You make fun of him, and a lot of us for punctuation. And anything else you can bring to light. Maybe to feel better about the sadness life has obviously brought you,” she wrote. “And I’m so sorry your life’s are so empty of good things, leading you to ruin the good things for others. (I am not posting this in hopes it stops, or because I think it will make people change. I’m posting it because I will stick up for him until my last breath) He is unapologetically himself and that’s the best way to be.”

Adams also shared a long message on her Instagram Story, telling fans to “turn it off” if they do not like Alaskan Bush People.

“Making entire pages to make fun of people and disabilities and physical traits is disgusting,” she wrote. “I will not just let it go. I’m tired of hearing [it]. Just ignore it. Don’t let them get to you.”

Brown and Adams met at his brother Noah Brown’s wedding to Rhain last year. Adams’ mother was the wedding photographer and she went to the wedding to help. The two told PEOPLE last week they got engaged at the Brown family’s home in Washington state.

“Raiven has been my best friend since Noah’s wedding,” Brown told the magazine. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

Last month, Adams revealed on Instagram she is pansexual, but only because she heard trolls were harassing the woman she used to date. She told followers not to contact her ex-girlfriend because “she doesn’t deserve the drama.”

New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air Sundays on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Discovery Channel