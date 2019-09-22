‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Matt Brown Marks Major Sobriety Milestone

Matt Brown, the former cast member of Alaskan Bush People, has been away to work on himself. His latest post proved that effort is working, as he just marked a serious sobriety milestone. He snapped a picture of his sobriety token, revealing he has remained clean for 14 months.

Along with his note, he made sure to pass some encouragement on to any of his followers going through a battle with addiction, as well. He pushed them to “never give up” and “never surrender.”

This isn’t the first time he has reflected on his journey using the coin. He posted it on social media back in March with a similar message of encouragement to fans.

There are rumors afoot that Brown will soon be moving back to Washington to live with his family, should the Discovery Channel reality series come back for more episodes. According to Radar Online, he made peace with his father, Billy Brown, after they had a rift over Matt’s addiction.

“Matt is already back in California after spending a week with his family in Washington, but he really had a great trip home. He made up with his father, which is huge,” the outlet’s source said. “He was able to make up with his father and they were able to come to an agreement that would bring Matt back to the show for the season after this one.”

They, “Billy told Matt that he must stay sober from now on, or else the deal is off. Of course, Matt agreed.”

Alaskan Bush People just finished airing its 10th season on Discovery Channel. There is no word yet on an 11th season for the series.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel