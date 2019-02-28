‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rainy Brown Gushes Over Brother Noah Brown and Rhain’s First Child

Rainy Brown couldn’t be happier to be an aunt to the newest member of the Alaskan Bush People pack.

The Discovery Channel star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her first post since the announcement that same day that she had officially become an aunt, her brother Noah Brown and his wife, Rhain, having welcomed their first child together.

Baby Elijah made his way into the world on Tuesday, Jan. 26, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 20 inches long. The new parents had kept their son’s birth a secret for several weeks.

“Dear Elijah Conner, I first met you at 3:30am Tuesday February 26th. And I will never be the same,” Brown’s post began. “You have forever changed my heart and I will spend the rest of my life protecting loving and teaching you all I know.”

“‘May the road rise to meet you, and the wind always be at your back. and the rains fall softly on your fields. May God hold you gently in the palm of his hand,’” she continued, sharing a traditional Irish blessing.

“Love you Eli, and I love you Noah and Rhain, you are amazing parents and you will only get better with time,” she concluded, adding the hashtags “stay strong,” “stay happy,” and “happy aunt.”

Noah and Rhain welcomed Elijah just five months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Idaho in August, which was attended by the couple’s close family and friends. The couple had first met n Hoonah, Alaska in 2016 while Rhain was traveling and became engaged in April of 2017. In November, they announced that they were expecting their first child sometime in the Spring, a fitting season considering that they are rooted in nature.

Elijah’s arrival marked the first grandchild for the Brown family matriarch and patriarch Ami and Billy Brown, who were just as excited as Rainy for the family’s newest addition.

“The day is finally here – we’re grandparents!” Billy said after the couple formally announced the birth. “Ami is over the moon and we all feel so blessed. We can’t wait to meet the handsome young man and have them all back on the mountain soon.”

Fans can catch up on Brown and Rhain’s adventures as new parents and baby Elijah’s welcoming into the Brown family pack when Alaskan Bush People returns to Discovery for its Season 9 premiere on Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET.