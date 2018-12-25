‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Wishes Everyone a Very Merry Christmas With Festive Selfie

Rain Brown is feeling the Christmas spirit!

The youngest member of the Alaskan Bush People family wished her followers a Merry Christmas on Instagram, giving fans a small glimpse into her holiday celebrations. In the snap, she smiles for the camera in front of a tree adorned with shimmering ornaments and lights.

She captioned the photo, “A very merry Christmas to you and yours,” adding a heart and tree emoji alongside her usual hastags, “#stayhappy #staystrong #merrychristmas.”

Fans of the young reality star flooded the comments with well wishes of their own, with one commenter responding, “Thanks Rainy! Merry Christmas to you and also to your family so much as always!!! Have a wonderful Christmas and may God bless you and your family too. Stay strong and be happy! More!”

Brown wasn’t the only member of her family to wish followers a merry Christmas.

Her older brother Bear Brown shared some thoughts in an Instagram video in which he stands in front of a string of colorful lights.

Merry Christmas!!!!! A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme) on Dec 24, 2018 at 8:04pm PST

“Merry Christmas, everybody. Santa Claus rides tonight and I hope everybody’s been a good boy and girl,” he said.

On Sunday, Bear also honored his family and the crew of their hit show in an emotional post of gratitude for the holiday season. In the post, he reflected on the hardships the family had faced throughout the year, as mother Ami Brown battled cancer and the family relocated to Colorado from Alaska for her treatment. His brother Matt Brown has also been struggling with alcoholism, a journey that will be documented in the upcoming ninth season of the show. Despite all these challenges Bear has maintained his positive outlook and continued to focus on the good things around him.

“Hey everybody! This year has been hard and full of changes!” he wrote in the tribute. “But it’s also been a good one! I’ve gotten to meet and work with some really cool people! The crew has become more like family and I’m proud to call them my friends!”

Bear was sure not to forget the people who make it possible to keep the show on the air.

“Also thank you to all the fans!” Bear continued. “Without y’all guys I wouldn’t have made it!! Happy holidays!! And MERRY CHRISTMAS!!”

Alaskan Bush People will return to Discovery Channel with new episodes in the new year.