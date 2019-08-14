‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Brown Says It’s Been ‘Very Challenging’ Adjusting to Family’s ‘New Life’

Over the course of the past several years, the family at the center of Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People have undergone some major changes, and it hasn’t all been easy to adjust to. In a new post shared with her more than 100,000 followers, the youngest Brown child, Rain Brown, opened up about the “very challenging” adjustment to her family’s new life in Washington state.

“Everybody! tune in to our new episode of [Alaskan Bush People] on discovery Channel tonight at 9!!” Brown began her post by promoting her family’s Discovery Channel series before going on to reveal the emotional storyline that will playout on the newest season.

“This season has been very challenging adjusting to the new life our Wolfpack has had to live,” she continued, adding, “but together we can get through anything and come out the other side stronger as a family!”

Fans who have been keeping up with the Browns will recall that the family was forced to travel outside of the Alaskan bush and to the continental United States after Brown family matriarch Amy Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. After seeking treatment in California and being declared cancer-free, the family ultimately chose to settle on a 435-acre plot of land in Washington.

The ordeal took a toll on Brown, who began to open up about her struggle with depression on social media. In an October 2017 post, she admitted that she had “been struggling with some things, such as my depression, life, and some teen girl probs too” and that she had “lost any want to be healthy or motivational, I was just a husk.”

She went on to encourage her fans to “stay strong” and to not “let your depression or dark feelings try to make you feel bad or people make you feel bad for doing what you know is right for you.”

More recently, the young Alaskan Bush People star thanked her “incredible family” and fans for helping her through her darkest times, revealing that she “never thought I would feel like I do now again. I thought my happiness was over, little did I know it was only beginning.”

New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.