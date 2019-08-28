‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Gushes Over Her ‘Absolute Favorite Little Dude’ on National Dog Day

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown got in on the fun of National Dog Day by celebrating her furbaby, her black Pomeranian Jakson. The Discovery Channel star took to Instagram on Monday, with a brand new snap of herself and Jackson, which she paired with an equally adorable message.

“Happy dog appreciation day to my absolute favorite little dude jakson, you have taught me love patience, and most of all acceptance,” she wrote. “You make my heart so full of joy. And you never fail to make me smile.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love you with every tiny corner of my heart, and I always will,” she continued. “Coming home after a long day and knowing I get to come home to you is so beautiful. Even when I am away thinking of your wild playful loving spirit always brings a smile to my face.”

“I love and adore you now, and forever will,” Brown, the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, concluded. “Mommy loves you very much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:23pm PDT

Jakson had made his way into Brown’s heart and became an official member of the ABP family in April of this year, with Brown introducing him to fans on social media.

“Sadly I missed national puppy day, but this is Jakson Maine Brown,” she wrote. “I’ve only had him for two days, and this little dude has stolen my heart from top to bottom. I’m so lucky to be your mother, Jakson. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Since welcoming Jakson into the fold, which also includes Brown’s new feline companion PT bardum, who joined the mix after the loss of her beloved cat Chipmunk Cheeks, Jakson has become something of a social media star himself, even boasting his own Instagram account. The account, with only four posts, documents his travels and daily life.

“I like it when mommy takes me to the creek where all the bigger bears drink, they must be super old with how big they are!” a post from June 22 reads. “(Jakson thinks he’s a bear.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jakson Maine Brown (@jaksonmaine) on Jun 22, 2019 at 8:11pm PDT

Jakson also makes frequent appearances on Brown’s account, including a mid-April post that had many thinking the Alaskan Bush People star had gotten the engage. The speculation was prompted after she shared a photo of herself lounging with Jakson, a very visible ring on her ring finger. Although Brown had clarified in the hashtags that the ring was “not a wedding ring,” she again had to clarify in the comments section after engagement rumors started spreading.