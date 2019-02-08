‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Poses With Tires to Reference Fan-Favorite Moment

Matt Brown is feeling chipper now that he’s out of rehab. The Alaskan Bush People star shared a throwback to a fan-favorite moment of the Discovery Channel series last month.

Fans might remember Brown’s “tire house” from way back in season 2 when he built a forest dwelling out of used tires. In January, the 35-year-old shared a photo of tires piled up against each other.

“Wherever I go there they are!” he wrote in the caption of a selfie with the tires in the background.

View this post on Instagram Haha! A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Jan 27, 2019 at 4:27pm PST

In another post shared that same day, he showed a short video of all the tires. “Haha!” he wrote in the caption.

In the season 2 episode where it all began, Brown was working on his tire house, which is exactly what it sounds like, when younger brother Gabe Brown stopped by to give some advice.

At first, Gabe thought he knew best when it came to stabilizing the house, but when Brown revealed his plans to use wood planks to reinforce the tire walls, Gabe admitted that his older brother might know what he’s talking about.

“All of a sudden your silly idea isn’t seeming that bad,” Gabe said to his older brother. “You could technically come in here with dry wall and just sheet rock the whole ting. You could be walking through the forest, come across a magical tire castle and then come inside and it’s a modern apartment. 2000-whatever-this-is apartment.”

Fans loved Matt Brown‘s throwback to the tire house moment on Instagram last month, leaving comments like, “Hilarious!” and “Thinking about a new crib?”

Brown’s posts came the same month he left his second stint in rehab for alcohol abuse. The Discovery star has been out in the “really real world,” as he called it on social media, for almost a month. He shared a video in January updating his fans five days after leaving rehab.

“Hey everybody, just wanted to let you know that this is day five in the really real world and things are going very well,” he said in the video. “I’m out here kind of stretching my wings for a new adventure — this next part of my life.”

He also revealed that he launched his own YouTube channel, where he will share highlights from his life. “I think we’re gonna have some wonderful adventures together. So just stay tuned,” he told his subscribers in one video.

Brown first entered treatment for alcohol addiction in 2016, and told PEOPLE in September 2018 that he had decided to return.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown explained at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Alaskan Bush People will return to the Discovery Channel in 2019, with some reports detailing that new episodes will debut in March.