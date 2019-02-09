‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Matt Brown Launches Personal YouTube Channel: ‘Never Give Up’

Alaskan Bush People son Matt Brown is branching out from reality TV, launching his own YouTube channel meant to show some of the highlights of his life after getting sober in rehab.

The Discovery reality personality, 35, first launched his channel last month after announcing his new venture on Instagram.

“Hey everybody, just wanted to let you know that this is day five in the really real world and things are going very well,” he tells fans in the video. “I’m out here kind of stretching my wings for a new adventure — this next part of my life.”

Since then, Brown has uploaded two videos to his channel, including an introduction to new subscribers and highlights of time spent at the beach on Feb. 3.

“I think we’re gonna have some more wonderful adventures together,” Brown says in the intro video. “So just stay tuned.”

The reality personality has been through a lot in the last year, announcing in September that he would be attending a rehabilitation program for the second time in order to deal with his alcohol abuse.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us,” mom Ami Brown told the outlet of her son’s decision to return to rehab. “He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

Following his first stay in rehab in 2016, Matt explained that his issues with alcohol began after his boat got stuck in Juneau, Alaska, and he got wrapped up in city life.

“I’ve always been able to handle city life, no problem. But I started hanging out with people who drank. They didn’t have a problem with it so while I was around them, I started drinking,” he explained on the Discovery series.

“I learned a lot about myself in those 35 days. I’ve turned my weakness into a strength,” he added, explaining the lessons he learned while in rehab. “In life, we all get lost every now and then and have to find our way back. Not everyone makes it back, and I’m happy to be one of those who did.”

Alaskan Bush People will return to Discovery in 2019.

