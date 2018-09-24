‘Alaskan Bush People’ Suffer ‘Major Setbacks’ With New Homestead

The Alaskan Bush People are in crisis mode after a series of accidents and personal matters have made settling in their new Washington home seemingly impossible.

With mom Ami, dad Billy and brother Bear in California waiting on the results of important tests regarding the matriarch’s cancer diagnosis, the remaining Browns were trying to get the family’s barn built and hold down the fort in Sunday’s all-new episode of the Discovery reality series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But with brother Matt suffering an injury to his leg that kept him from working as much as he’d like and brother Bam refusing to be a “team player,” things seemed to be falling apart at the seams for the reality personalities.

“These are major setbacks,” brother Gabe told the camera. “It’s gonna keep us from building the barn. It’s pretty much worst case scenario.”

To get the project back on track, 15-year-old Rain confronted her 34-year-old brother about his perceived inability to play on their family’s team when it came to the barn project.

“I’m just going to be blunt with you. I think you could help more,” she told him. “It’s really important for everyone to get involved with this. Teamwork is important.”

And while Bam can be prickly at times, he seemed to take the words of wisdom from his little sister to heart.

“I’m just me all the time,” he told his sister, asking her that next time something was bothering her about his behavior, “just tell me, so maybe I can fix it.”

It was then that she revealed they need more from Bam during the project than just him showing up on time and ready to help out. His dedication to safety is a complete necessity, especially with daredevils like Matt and Gabe around.

“I think we actually need your help a lot more than we let on,” Rain admitted to her brother, who seemed happy about the compliment.

He even showed up on time to help put up the trusses of the barn — albeit while bickering with his brothers the whole while.

“I think that this is a good first step,” Rain told the cameras before adding, “We still need to get that working on a team level going.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery