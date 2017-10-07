‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Opens Up About Her ‘Last Words’ to Alaska

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People had to leave their homestead earlier this year, but one of the family members is revealing what it was like to say goodbye.

Rain Brown, the youngest daughter of Ami and Billy, shared a throwback photo showing one of her final moments in Alaska. She and the rest of the family had to leave the state in order for Ami to received treatment for lung cancer.

In the selfie, the 15-year-old reality TV personality poses in front of the Mendehall Glacier near Juneau, Alaska. In the caption, she writes about saying her “last words” to the state.

“[Throwback] to my last time in [Alaska], it was spent with some of my favorite people, and I couldn’t have asked for a better goodbye to Juneau,” Rainn wrote. “I hope to go back one day but for now I got to say my last words in a very beautiful way.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Rainn’s final moments in Alaska. Earlier this year, a clip of the show was released showing Rainn and her sister Snowbird gathering some Devil’s club. The plants were a gift to their mother as a reminder of her Alaskan home while receiving treatment.

“Bird and I are getting Devil’s club for mom because it was one of the last things she requested before we left,” Rain said. “So when she’s going through all the treatments, she has something to do and a reminder of home.”