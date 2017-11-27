‘Alaskan Bush People’ Answers You Didn’t Know You Needed

If you’ve found yourself more concerned with what’s going on behind the scenes of Alaskan Bush People than the actual reality show itself, you’re not alone. From concern over Ami Brown’s condition to curiosity about whether or not the show will continue, fans of ABP are looking for answers.

It seems as if the Discovery Channel isn’t finished yet with Billy Brown and his brood, so here are the answers to important Alaskan Bush People questions raised by TV Insider’s Ryan Berenz.

Is Ami alive?

While it may seem like a morbid question, the Brown family and the Discovery Channel haven’t exactly been updating fans of Ami’s condition. She and her family learned she had stage 4 lung cancer in June 2016. The family shared the news in an episode that aired in June 2017, and other than a few one-off interviews, not much has been said about Ami’s conditions — other than her prognosis does not look good.

As far as viewers know, Ami is alive, but not doing well. She is living in Los Angeles while she receives treatment. At the end of October, it was revealed that Ami was set to undergo a second round of chemotherapy treatment. However, it was reportedly put on hold because her weight had reportedly gotten too low for the lung cancer treatments and the side effects were too rough for her to manage. The pause in treatment is temporary, but an exact time frame was not given for her to resume chemotherapy.

Brown’s 14-year-old daughter, Rain, was one of the first people to announce that her mother was going through the second round of chemo.

“She is now going through her second round of chemo,” Rain wrote. “Sadly I can’t say how she is doing just yet, but we are all hopeful and faithful. Thank you all so much for your support and love in this harsh time.”

What’s going on with Rain?

As a teenager forced into a national spotlight, it might make sense that ABP fans are concerned for Rain’s mental health — especially after she shared her battle with depression via social media in October.

The youngest member of the Brown family shared an inspirational quote with her followers on Instagram with a lengthy caption about how she has been dealing with depression, especially as her family deals with Ami’s lung cancer diagnosis.

She wrote that she had been lying in bed watching videos for four days, and that even though it felt “wrong” to do that, sometimes it was “okay” to not do anything.

“In the time of all this happening I told myself that over and over but it also hit me I had to actually believe it and just let it go and stop being bothered by it, I still feel kinda down and like being lazy, but that’s alright because my body knows what it needs and if that’s rest I won’t be one to refuse,” Rain said.

If you’re not familiar with Rain’s other social media antics, she frequently posts videos of herself singing both silly pop songs and original inspirational ballads like “It’s Not My Fault I’m Better Than You.” She once accidentally revealed the street address of their rented home in Los Angeles. She posts hashtag philosophy with unattributed quotations. She shares a ton of information about her “crush” on an adult.

Yet, having spent her awkward teenage years in front of a camera with a significant Instagram following and a terminally ill mother, many fans see this behavior as slightly justified.

What’s going on with Bam Bam’s ferry?

Fans will remember that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and his girlfriend, Allison Kagan, bought a used ferry boat in November 2016 for a reason not yet announced. Since then, they’ve apparently been fixing it up with renovations and fresh coats of paint.

A Twitter account called @FathomThisFerry has been periodically sharing updates of the fixer-upper boat. Some of its latest updates show a cast iron bathtub renovation, a garden delivery for what looks like the ferry’s rooftop, and Kagan power washing the walls.

Brown and Kagan, who is a former producer of ABP, were spotted in New Orleans earlier this month, kissing and holding hands while checking out an art gallery. The two are also reportedly married, but not yet publicly acknowledging it yet.

What town is Noah Brown the sheriff of?

In the season finale, Noah said he was going to take some time away from the family to pursue his dream of becoming a sheriff — of what town, we’re not sure, and it doesn’t look like he’s been pursuing a political campaign, either.

Instead, Noah and Rhain Alisha have been driving around in Noah’s Camaro on a multi-state tour of Wal-Mart locations, snapping selfies along the way.

Will ‘American Bush People’ be canceled?

With Ami’s poor prognosis, many are wondering if the show will continue without her if she loses her battle with lung cancer. In addition to Ami’s worsening health concerns, there hasn’t been any indication from the network that another installment is on the way.

However, the Browns were spotted in the wilderness despite the family matriarch’s condition. Their absence from the family’s Beverly Hills mansion sparked the rumors that they might be marching on with the next season of their Discovery Channel series.

Members of the Brown family have also been spotted at their new homestead in Trinidad, Colorado. The Browns weren’t expected to return to the home until they began shooting new episodes of Alaskan Bush People.

Furthering the speculation that filming has moved on, Rain has taken to social media to share glimpses of her time in Trinidad. The young cast member shared photos while hiking, enjoying a warm beverage as snow fell, and dressing up as “Rain Brown from Alaskan Bush People” for Halloween.

Rain also uploaded several cryptic messages on Snapchat to further fuel speculation that ABP began filming new episodes.

“Just got off work! What am I working on you ask? You all may never know MUHAHAH jk you’ll find out soon!” Rain wrote over a recent selfie. In another post, she teased, “Why am I up so early and why do I look like a mess? I don’t know… you’re just going to have to find out soon!”

In the meantime, stay tuned to Discovery for an Alaskan Bush People holiday special on Dec. 15.