‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown Reportedly Failed to Marry After Obtaining Marriage License

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown and his girlfriend Raquell “Rose” Pantilla aren’t married despite having filed for a marriage license in October.

According to a clerk at the Marriage License Office in Okanogan, Washington who spoke to Radar Online, the couple failed to turn in the required paperwork to obtain the marriage license, meaning that they are not officially hitched.

“A couple who takes out a marriage license will have 30 days to get married and return the paperwork,” the clerk told the outlet. “As of December 18, Gabe Brown has still not returned the paperwork.”

Brown and Pantilla had reportedly filed for a marriage license in person on October 8, according to another clerk at the Marriage License Office in Okanogan, Washington. At the time, a separate source added that the couple had been “spending a lot of time together” and that the Brown family “really likes her.”

Although it is not clear why the path down the aisle to an “I do” came to an abrupt halt, sources claimed that Brown family patriarch Billy Brown suggested that the pair wait, with a source citing that “after Noah’s wedding, Billy was not too keen on Gabe jumping into a marriage all of a sudden.”

Noah and new wife Rhain had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by family in Idaho on Aug. 15, just a few short months before Brown and Pantilla were planning on walking down the aisle.

The marriage would have come less than a year after the couple went public with their relationship, which was officially announced when Brown’s younger sister Rain broke the news that her 28-year-old brother was dating Pantilla in a post shared on Valentine’s Day.

“Third wheelin like a pro this V-Day,” Rain captioned the photo, which showed her brother and Pantilla locked in a kiss in the background.

The PDA-ridden post did not seem to bother the new couple, as Pantilla later gushed on social media of Rain, writing “I love you so much! You mean so much to me,” and calling Rain her “best friend forever.”

While the Brown family may not be celebrating another wedding, they certainly have a lot to be happy about. Just months after tying the knot, Noah Brown and Rhain announced that they are expecting their first child together. The pregnancy news seemed to settle any lingering tension between Rhain and her in-laws, who reportedly were not fond of her at first.