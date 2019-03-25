‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fear Gabe Brown ‘Rushing It’ With Wedding to Raquell Pantilla

Just a week before Gabe Brown‘s wedding to Raquell Pantilla, not everyone in the Alaskan Bush People family was convinced the whirlwind romance was a great idea.

In Sunday’s all-new episode, patriarch Billy Brown admitted that when his son told him he and his girlfriend of just a few weeks were planning on tying the knot almost immediately, he was a little taken aback.

“I was a little shocked with Gabe’s plans to get married — I was,” he told the camera. “It seemed to me like maybe they should have gotten to know each other a bit longer, better, found out the worst part of each other and all that. But if Gabe feels like it’s the thing to do, I’ll stand behind him 1,000 percent.”

Brother Noah, who recently married wife Rhain Alisha after a much more extensive courting and planning period, agreed.

“I think Gabe’s caught up in the romanticism of being married and having a girlfriend,” he told the camera, letting his brother know to his face that he thought the pair seemed to be pushing the limits of possibility when it comes to planning the ceremony in a week. “He doesn’t realize that he’s rushing it.”

Mom Ami seemed to be a bit more accepting of the accelerated timeline, telling the cameras, “Having met Raquell and knowing Gabe, it’s a perfect match, it’s beautiful. It’s like a flower. She’s meant to be on our mountain.”

She and husband Billy only waited two months after they started dating to tie the knot, Ami continued, adding, “I have no reservations about Gabe rushing into marriage, because if it’s meant to be, you feel it in [your heart]. Words cannot express it, they just fit together perfectly.”

Gabe definitely didn’t have any doubts when it came to his abbreviated engagement, calling it “crazy, but a good crazy.”

“I want to marry Raquell as soon as possible. I don’t want to wait five years — that seems silly to me, like we know,” he told the camera. “When you know, you know, and at this point, every moment I’m not married to her seems like a waste of time in my eyes.”

Unfortunately, Billy’s battle with aggressive pneumonia caused the couple to postpone their wedding, but on Jan. 14, the two did become man and wife officially, according to court records.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery