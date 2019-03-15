‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Reportedly Concerned About Matt Brown’s Sobriety Following Big Pay Day

The Alaskan Bush People family are reportedly concerned about Matt Brown‘s sobriety following his big show pay day.

According to Radar, Brown’s parents Billy and Ami have finally paid him the $250,000 he earned for allowing camera’s to follow him through his rehabilitation journey, and now they are concerned he could relapse into his old ways.

The outlet notes that the main reason is family is worried about him is because Brown recently completed his third rehab stint and they allegedly feel like anytime he gets money he disappears and begins to use drugs and alcohol again.

“He finally got the money that was being withheld from him by his parents while he got his act together,” a source close to the family told the outlet. “It’s really a double-edged sword because whenever Matt gets paid, he goes missing and everyone just assumes he is using again.”

“It is at the point where no one really knows if he wants to be sober or not,” the source continued, later adding that for Brown’s parents “it is really just more about wanting Matt to be okay.”

“The problem is that Matt will really tell you whatever it is you want to hear. He is not known for being honest about his sobriety,” the source concluded.

Brown went back into rehab last year, issuing a statement at the time that read, “I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment. I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Following his announcement, Ami spoke out saying, “It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us. He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

Brown’s father, Billy, went on to say that the family misses “him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever. We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

Regarding his addiction issues, Brown previously said, “I’ve always been able to handle city life, no problem. But I started hanging out with people who drank. They didn’t have a problem with it so while I was around them, I started drinking.”

Since leaving rehab, Brown has started a YouTube channel and also been taking advantage of his new Instagram page in order to document his journey of get sober for fans.