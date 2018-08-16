‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Attend Son Noah Brown’s Wedding Despite Tensions

The Alaskan Bush People family put aside their differences to help Noah Brown celebrate his wedding to Rhain.

After reportedly being shunned from pre-wedding celebrations, the family of popular Discovery Channel series Alaskan Bush People came together to attend son Noah Brown’s Aug. 15 Idaho wedding to Rhain, PEOPLE reports. The family joined a crowd of roughly 25 people for the special occasion, which fell on the couple’s two-year anniversary of when they first met in Hoonah.

The wedding follows on the heels of trying times for the family. In March, Noah and Rhain hosted an “informal gathering” in celebration of their “soon-to-be wedding,” sending an open invitation via Facebook for anyone wishing to join. However, when one fan questioned whether the rest of the famous family would be there, it became clear that they were not on the guest list.

“Rhain and I cannot wait to see y’all guys and celebrate our wedding with everyone, but please keep in mind that the rest of my family will NOT be at the meet and greet, it is just Rhain and I trying to celebrate our soon to be wedding with our FANily,” Noah wrote.

Months before that, Noah came under fire after he slammed his family on Facebook by posting a quote from his father Billy Brown.

“Family is NOT Blood, family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family…it makes them a Relative,” he wrote.

It seems that any bad blood between Noah and his clan is all but gone now, though, with Noah’s mother Ami, who won her battle against lung cancer last year, beamed when speaking of the ceremony.

“We are so happy for them. We wish them years of happiness,” she said.

As for the newly married couple, they are now looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together and embarking on this new leg of their journey.

“We are so excited to start our new life together as husband and wife and we look forward to building new memories as our own family,” the couple said. “God bless everyone for all of the love and support.”

The couple’s wedding comes just over a year since Noah proposed to Rhain at sunset after a hike in Juneau in April 2017 and two years after their initial meeting.