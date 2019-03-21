‘Alaskan Bush People’ Dad Billy Brown Gives Son Noah and Rhain a House After They Welcome New Baby

Noah Brown and wife Rhain are adjusting to life with a new baby in a brand new house.

According to a report by Radar Online, the newly expanded family was gifted a house by Brown family patriarch Billy Brown away from the family’s sprawling 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains of Washington State, which the Alaskan Bush People family has christened North Star Ranch.

Property records obtained by the outlet show that the home, sitting on 35.4 acres of land located in Weston, Colorado, was purchased by Billy and his wife Ami in 2017 for $220,000. Billy had the deed transferred to his son on March 18, just months after Brown and Rhain welcomed their first child together, at no cost.

“Noah and Rhain are living in Colorado now, and they are much happier,” a source close to the family said.

The couple, who married in August of 2018 in Idaho after having initially met in Alaska in 2016, welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The little one weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, measured 20-inches long, and marked the first grandchild for Billy and Ami.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Brown announced Elijah’s birth in February, more than a month after he and Rhain welcomed their newborn. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

Baby Elijah’s arrival came at a very fitting time for the nature-loving family, who moved to the continental United States from the Alaskan bush after Ami was diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer.

“Spring is when the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too,” Brown said when announcing that he and his wife were expecting their first child together. “We just fit right in with the animals.”

Although details of the couple’s new life in Colorado with a baby have been kept mum, fans can be sure that their new home features a number of unique pieces, as both Brown and Rhain had revealed that they were handcrafting furniture for their son’s nursery, including a cradle.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.