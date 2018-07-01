See the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Transform Over the Years

It’s been a handful of years since the Brown family of Alaskan Bush People began displaying their unique life in the wild. While some things never change with this clan, other parts of their lives have changed drastically in that time.

Now more beloved than ever, the Brown family has left their home in the wilderness, but not their places in fans’ hearts.

Not only have they gone from the wilderness of Alaska to an urban life in Los Angeles while mom Ami Brown was undergoing chemotherapy treatments, they’ve all gotten older. Some have even gotten a Hollywood-style glow-up.

Keep scrolling to see how the Browns who first made waves on the Discovery Channel look now!

Matt Brown 2014

The oldest of all the Alaskan Bush People children, Matt was already 30 years old when the show started filming back in 2013.

Matt Brown 2018

Five years later, Matt is 35 and even grayer than before. But with the longer hair, often tied back in a man bun, he’s wearing those years well, and looks like he’s staying in shape out in the bush.

Bam Bam Brown 2014

Bam Bam was 28 years old when we first met him, and still figuring out what to do with his long, luxurious locks.

Bam Bam Brown 2018

Several years later, at age 33, Bam Bam’s hair is looking a lot more natural and a lot better suited to his family’s recent stint in Los Angeles.

Bear Brown 2014

The most extreme brother of the bunch, 25-year-old Bear was rocking some long, unkempt locks and facial hair back when fans first met him.

Bear Brown 2018

Ditching the beard five years later, Bear looks much different, and much younger. He’s still keeping the long locks though!

Gabe Brown 2014

At age 22, Gabe’s sideburns and leather jacket were giving fans some serious Greaser vibes when they first met him.

Gabe Brown 2018

Gabe’s been largely off-camera since mom Ami was diagnosed with cancer last year, but since she was declared cancer-free, he’s been catching up with fans on Instagram. He looks largely the same style-wise, but got an edgy eyebrow piercing to take things to the next level.

Noah Brown 2014

The youngest of the Brown brothers, Noah was just 20 when the show started. But he always seemed a lot older than his years, possibly due to his full facial hair.

Noah Brown 2018

Now 25, Noah looks the exact same, but with a little bit more of a tan and a bit fuller of a face.

Snowbird Brown 2014

Snowbird may have been 18 when the show first started, but the oldest Brown daughter always looked younger than her years. Maybe it was being surrounded by her burly big brothers, or maybe it was just that babydoll face!

Snowbird Brown 2018

Now 23, Snowbird still looks young for her age, but has adopted a much edgier style, rocking chokers, bracelets, and a number of rings.

Rainy Brown 2014

The youngest of the Brown family, Rainy was only 10 when fans first met her, but she always acted wise beyond her years.

Rainy Brown 2018

Now 15, Rainy has gone through a major glow-up, starting with an edgy short haircut. She still seems mature beyond her years, however, and regularly posts about mental health awareness on Instagram.