‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reportedly Throw Elaborate Birthday Party Amid Ami Brown’s Cancer Battle

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown celebrated his 65th birthday this weekend with an extravagant party, but wife Ami Brown may have missed out on the birthday bash amid her battle with late stage cancer.

The Browns celebrated Billy’s milestone birthday on the beach, according to Radar Online, but sources say Ami was not in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Discovery Channel matriarch is living in Los Angeles as she receives treatment for Stage IV lung cancer.

Not much is known about her health at this point, but in October it was revealed that Ami was going to undergo a second round of chemotherapy treatment. It was reportedly put on hold, however, because her weight had gotten too low for the lung cancer treatments and the side effects were too rough for her to manage.

The pause in treatment was reportedly temporary, and Ami said she’s not giving up during an interview with PEOPLE in August.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days,” she said. “But I have the will to fight.” She added, “Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

Even though Ami’s health is not good, the cast appears to be filming the next season of their reality show.

The Browns were spotted in the wilderness recently, and have been reported to have left their Beverly Hills mansion for their new homestead in Trinidad, Colorado, to which they were not expected to return until they began filming new episodes of Alaskan Bush People.

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Facebook / Alaskan Bush People