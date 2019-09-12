‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown’s Ex-Fiancee Raiven Adams Reveals She’s Pregnant Days After Split

What a wild turn! Just two days after Raiven Adams announced she and Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown had called off their engagement, the ex-fiancée revealed she was expecting his child. Thursday, the model shared a photo of a onesie reading “newest member of the pack” and a positive pregnancy test on her private Instagram, revealing the two learned they were pregnant after breaking up.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” she captioned the post. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events,” she continued. “We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. Thats okay because you are for sure worth it!”

Just two days prior to the big baby news, Adams announced she and Brown had called off their engagement less than two weeks after the Discovery star asked her to be his wife.

“It’s been a long battle for me to decide what I should do,” the former fiancée wrote on Instagram. “What I should say… I think this life is to much for me (sic). The drama, the articles, the harassment. The mean people who have nothing better to do.”

“And due to that, and Several other reasons me and bear have decided to stay friends (sic),” she continued. “Sometimes two people are meant to be in each other’s life…. but not the way they thought. Wishing the wolf pack all of the best luck on every adventure.”

The couple announced at the end of August they intended to marry, with Brown telling PEOPLE at the time, “Raiven has been my best friend since [brother Noah Brown’s] wedding. She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

