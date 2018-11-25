‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Marks Sister Rainy’s 16th Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Alaskan Bush People cast member Bear Brown is sending love to his sister Rainy on a very important occasion: her 16th birthday.

Rainy, whose full name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, celebrated her “sweet 16” on Friday, and Bear wanted to make sure she felt the love her from one of her big brothers.

Bear, 31, took to his Instagram account to pen a sweet message to Rainy. He accompanied the message with a scenic shot of the outdoors with his gloved hand signaling into the sky.

“Today is another very special day! Today is my youngest sister’s 16th Birthday!!!” Bear wrote. “One of the most important Birthdays for any young lady!! I’m so proud of Rain! She is the heart of the Wolfpack! I am truly blessed to have been able to live long enough to see this day!!! Happy Birthday little sister!!! You make everyday brighter!!!”

This birthday message is far from out of the ordinary, as Rainy and Bear regularly talk about each other on social media. Rainy even posted a birthday tribute of her own back on Bear’s big day back in June.

“Happy birthday to my most awesome and extreme brother!” Rainy captioned a selfie of them together, adding the hashtags, “stay happy” and “stay strong.”

The siblings also paired up for a very special birthday tribute to their mother Ami, who has been stricken with cancer in recent months.

“Dear mommy, Happy birthday to the greatest woman I know!!!” Rainy captioned the video tribute. “You inspire me beyond compare. If I turn out to be anything like you my life would have purpose. You listen to me even when I’m having an anxiety attack over the dumbest things, you comfort me just by being in the room. You mean absolutely the world to me and I would be lost without you, it’s been an amazing honor to not only know a legend such as you but to call her mommy. I can’t wait until we’re both super old lady’s together sipping tea with the grandkids ♥️ happy birthday mommy. I love you more than the world.”

Alaskan Bush People is currently between seasons, but more episodes are expected to premiere on Discovery Channel in the near future.