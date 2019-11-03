‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Lashes out at Trolls Mocking Sonogram

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has had a dramatic time in recent months. As the Discovery show closed its 10th season back in September, Brown was also dealing with issues away from the camera with girlfriend Raiven Adams. Their relationship hit rough waters and ended temporarily after Adams found out she was expecting a baby.

The couple made the decision to give their relationship another go at the time and become parents together. This decision hasn’t been easy, with both deactivating their social media at one point and having to combat trolls online. The most recent encounter came after the couple shared the ultrasound of their child and led to Brown posting a heated message on Friday after discovering someone had created a page making jokes about the baby and sonogram.

“Hey everybody something’s been bugging me! It’s sad that in this modern day and age there is so much hate! I’ve heard that some page is making fun of my kids sonogram picture!” Brown posted on social media according to Radar Online. “I’m surprised that Facebook and people would allow such a heinous act to go on! Anyone who would make fun of an unborn baby borderlines evil! How is that allowed? The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing! Make fun of me all you want! But leave innocent babies out of it!!!!!!”

This is far from the first time Brown has had to step up on social media to speak out and defend his family and girlfriend. Earlier in October, Brown posted another message to critics after several abusive comments about Adams.

“Everybody! Please stop sending Raiven disrespectful messages!” Brown wrote on social media. “She’s is going through enough without naysayers spreading gossip! Raiven is pregnant with my child! We’ve been living in the same house for a while! I don’t need some test to know this little miracle is mine! It is completely 100 percent impossible for it not to be given the time frame!”

Brown and Adams had been engaged to be married before their surprise split in September. The pregnancy was announced shortly after and both decided to give their relationship another go. Brown confirmed as much in an Instagram post from Sept. 30. While the couple have tried to keep positive throughout and focus on their future child, critics and trolls have made it difficult.

Still, Brown seems excited about being a father and parent alongside Adams.

“It’s a really good feeling to know that I’m partly responsible for bringing a little one into this world!” Brown told fans according to Radar.