‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Dons Strange Fashion Choice in New Preview

Bear Brown is all dressed up for Sunday night’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, but it may not be what one would expect. In a preview released by Discovery Channel on Wednesday, Brown is shown dressing up in fancy cape inside his room on his family’s new homestead in Washington. He pairs the piece of formal wear with a black tank top and jeans, making for quite the unique look.

The measure of a man is what he does with his cape. Gear up for a brand new #AlaskanBushPeople this Sunday at 9p on Discovery and Discovery GO. pic.twitter.com/mdAti8JYXm — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) August 14, 2019

In scene, Brown discusses the utility of the cape outside of a formal setting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s too bad that capes went out of fashion, actually,” he says. “No one has talked about trying to bring capes back, but they have their uses. If you have like, a black cape, and you’re out, even in a snow field, and lay down with it, then you’re rendered pretty much invisible because everywhere has shadows. Pure black is a shadow.”

He adds, “You know, red is near invisible at night. … This one here would be split down the middle like that. It’s perfect when I go out vigilante-ing. Stopping evil left and right.”

Loves Alaskan Bush People, Bear is the best…… — Vanessa (@Bakeiteasy154) August 14, 2019

Ummm . I’m confused will he ever grow up 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qvLxGSHicd — cindy drexler (@cckayd) August 15, 2019

Keep being yourself bear — Grant Maynard (@GrantMaynard5) August 15, 2019

Fan reaction to the bit was a bit mixed. Some haters said that Brown needed to grow up, among other rude remarks. However, there were plenty of Alaskan Bush People faithful supporting him and not seeing any issue with the moment.

Aside from fashion experimentation, Brown has also been in the midst of a serious relationship. We recently went public with model Raiven Adams, and it seems like he couldn’t be happier.

“We met at my brother Noah’s wedding last year,” Brown, told PEOPLE in July. “Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer. Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time.”

He added, “We just agreed we both felt a connection.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel