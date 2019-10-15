‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Announces Break From Instagram Days After Pregnant Girlfriend Goes off the Grid

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is taking a social media hiatus. On Sunday night, Brown announced on Instagram that he was going to leave the platform “for a little while.” The Discovery Channel star’s account had already been switched to private prior to the announcement, meaning that only approved followers could see his posts.

“Gonna be off Instagram for a little while!” he wrote alongside a photo of himself, The Blast reports. “Thank you everybody! God bless!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Brown did not offer an explanation behind his decision, the announcement came just hours after his pregnant girlfriend, Raiven Adams, deactivated her Instagram account. Beginning on Sunday, fans attempting to view the account are now met with the error message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Adams’ departure from the social media platform was credited to harassment, as on Oct. 10, Brown had taken to Instagram pleading with fans to stop sending Adams negative messages.

“Everybody! Please stop sending Raiven disrespectful messages,” he wrote. “She’s is going through enough without naysayers spreading gossip! Raiven is pregnant with my child! We’ve been living in the same house for a while!”

“I don’t need some test to know this little miracle is mine! It is completely 100% impossible for it not to be given the time frame! So please remember if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all!” he continued. “Raiven is the love of my life please show her the respect she deserves! And to everyone out there who has been so supportive! Thank you! Stay AWESOME!”

At this time, it is unclear when or if Brown and Adams will return to Instagram.

The couple, who met at Brown’s brother Noah’s wedding last year, are currently gearing up for the arrival of their first child together. The pregnancy, announced in September, has seemingly brought them closer, as just days after revealing that they were expecting, they rekindled their romance.

Their breakup had initially been credited to the “drama” and “harassment” she faced due to being linked to Brown, a Discovery Channel star, though they soon realized that despite all of that, they found that they “still had feelings for each other.”

Their little one on the way, for whom they already have a few names picked out, is set to arrive sometime this spring.