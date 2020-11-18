'Alaskan Bush People': Rain Brown Resurfaces in Rare Photo Alongside Brother Bear’s Son River

✖

Rain Brown is getting to spend some quality aunt time with her youngest nephew! The Alaskan Bush People star appeared in a rare photo on social media, reuniting with brother Bear Brown, his girlfriend Raiven Adams and their 9-month-old son River this week, documented by the new mom on her private Instagram. "River loved when his aunty came over to see him," Adams captioned a picture of the three with Rain holding her nephew's hand.

Bear and Adams dated for just a few months in 2019, deciding to call off their relationship shortly before learning she was pregnant. The couple decided to give their love another shot, but quickly split again, with Adams filing a restraining order against the reality personality just weeks before giving birth in March. Adams would drop the restraining order before giving birth, and the new parents announced in September that they were back together and working to raise their son as a couple.

"Hey everybody! I have some awesome news I’d like to share with everyone!" Bear wrote on social media at the time. "After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents! Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try! I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend and she said yes!"

Speaking to PopCulture last month, Rain and her sister Snowbird gushed over their lives as aunts to River and nephew Elijah, born in February 2019 to Noah Brown and his wife Rhain. "Being an aunt is my favorite thing ever," Rain, known as Nana by her nephew, said. Bird chimed in, "You get to have the fun without necessarily the responsibility." At the time, the two only had gotten to meet River "briefly," due to COVID-19 safety measures, but hoped to see more of the youngest Brown as they weathered being evacuated from their Washington homestead due to wildfires.

"It’s definitely been crazy — a lot has happened. ...We are currently still evacuated," Bird told PopCulture at the time adding that a timeline for returning home was "pretty much up in the air," despite the fires having died down for the season. "We definitely did get some damage, but not all hope is lost," Rain added optimistically of her family's new life. "It's a time to stick together."