‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown’s Brother Speaks out After She Did Not Attend Estranged Mother’s Funeral

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown did not attend her estranged mother’s funeral over the weekend, Radar Online reports.

Brown’s brother, Les Branson, said a funeral service for their mother, Earlene Branson, was held on Nov. 16 in Texas, and that Brown did not attend.

“The service for my mother was very low-key but beautiful. The Browns did not show up. There was no sympathy card nor any sympathy shown whatsoever,” Les Branson said.

“I would have loved to see [Brown] and tell her that I love her and that I have missed her,” he added.

As previously reported, Brown’s mother passed away earlier this month before the two could reconcile. Brown reportedly had not seen her mother in years.

“Ami is rather upset about this because she never go the opportunity to reconcile with her mom, who tried for years and years to see her daughter,” a source told Radar Online last week.

“There is nothing that she can do. It’s too late. She’s gone,” the source said.

Earlene Branson died in her home in Springtown, Texas surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 9, according to her obituary. She was 85. She and Les Branson reportedly attempted to visit Brown in Alaska in 2016, but Brown was out of town at the time.

The mother and son told Radar they had not heard from Brown or anyone in her family in 10 years. Brown allegedly sent her mother a birthday card in 2007 and promised to visit her during husband Billy Brown‘s book tour.

“She said, ‘We’re going to come see you on Billy’ book signing tour, we’ll come down and see you,’” Les told Radar last year.

But he said that he believes the family reunion was nixed by Billy Brown. “I found out later that they drove right by, and Billy wouldn’t let her stop and see any of us,” Les said. “We were absolutely heartbroken. We’re still waiting to see Ami. And we know it’s all because of Billy!”

Brown and Billy, who share six children together, were reportedly married when she was 15 and he was 26 in 1979.

“Billy started acting very controlling of Ami from the very beginning,” Les told the news outlet last year. “I realized that Ami never spoke, Billy did all the talking. She would just kind of sit there beside him smiling. I didn’t realize it then, but she wasn’t allowed to speak. She couldn’t speak without his permission!”