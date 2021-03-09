Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has a Strong Message for Haters With New Photo

✖

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is telling haters to "take a seat." The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, now 15, sent a strong message to the trolls on Instagram Sunday, showing off her new lashes and acrylic nails while posing with pursed lips for a mirror selfie. Rocking a tie-dye shirt featuring the image of Tupac Shakur, Thompson simply wrote in the caption, "can’t stand me ? take a seat," adding a sassy cat emoji for extra emphasis.

The teen is no stranger to putting people in their place, responding to a follower who called her a "Hot Cheeto girl" back in January, "I might be one, but I’m still a bad bleep," adding a kiss emoji for good measure. In response to another commenter criticizing her for her grown-up style the Toddlers & Tiaras alum clapped back, "Y’all act like I’m 8."

A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓣𝓱𝓸𝓶𝓹𝓼𝓸𝓷 ✰ (@honeybooboo)

She continued in the comments below that she doesn't care what people say about her, but it's mom June "Mama June" Shannon, 41, and sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird, 21, who are off-limits. "[I don’t care too much] what y’all gotta say about me, but, one thing y’all ain’t finna do, [is] talk about my mama [and] my sister. My mom is now sober almost a year and I couldn’t be prouder of her and yes, I’m raised by my sister, but hey, I think she [is] doing a damn good job at it!"

It's been a difficult few years for Thompson and her family after Mama June was arrested in 2019 for alleged crack cocaine possession. In a trailer for the upcoming WE tv show Mama June: Road to Redemption, the teen recalls crying herself to sleep at night as she worried about her mother's sobriety while watching her erratic behavior play out. "I have no idea who my mother is anymore," Pumpkin echoes.

Mama June, who admitted on Mama June: Family Crisis to using as much as $2,500 of methamphetamine every day at one point, is meanwhile trying to earn back her family's trust after getting sober, as some of them doubt she's really turned her life around, blasting her as "nothing but selfish." Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.