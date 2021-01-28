Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Blasts Trolls for Being Called a 'Hot Cheeto Girl'

✖

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is feeling her glow up! The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 15, hit back at a hater who criticized her long lashes and acrylic nails after sharing a sassy photo on Instagram Tuesday. "As I should," she captioned the black and white photos, which show her flaunting the look in a series of selfies.

"I know damn well she is the [Hot Cheeto] girl," one person commented under the pictures, as reported by InTouch Weekly. But Thompson didn't let the diss get her down, responding, "I might be one, but I’m still a bad bleep [kiss emoji]." In response to another commenter criticizing her for dressing so grown-up, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum reminded her followers she was actually a teenager. "Y’all act like I’m 8," she wrote.

"[I don’t care too much] what y’all gotta say about me," she continued in the comments defending her mom, Mama June Shannon, and sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. "But, one thing y’all ain’t finna do, [is] talk about my mama [and] my sister. My mom is now sober almost a year and I couldn’t be prouder of her and yes, I’m raised by my sister, but hey, I think she [is] doing a damn good job at it!"

The WeTV personality had plenty of people behind her as well. "BOOBOO DA BADDEST PERIODTTTTTTT" one person wrote, as another commented, "Love them lashes girl yeeeesss!!!" A third cheered, "My lil baby done GLOWED UP!"

In September 2019, Thompson shared how she was doing after a tough year in which her mom was arrested for crack cocaine possession and she began living with her big sister. "Can we just be real for a second? Let me tell y’all how proud I am of myself!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I have honestly been [through] hell and back this year! And I'm still standing! I have been doing so good in school! And just being more happy!"

"I get so much hate but then I think about who all loves me and i know them haters mean nothing!" she added. "I have so much going for me and so many people that love me! And the best words you can hear is I see you trying I’m so proud of you! But really that feeling is a whole different story!"