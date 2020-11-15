Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Posts 'Pretty' Selfie Amid Weight Loss Plan Reveal

✖

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson recently posted an incredibly "pretty" photo on Instagram. In the snap, Thompson displayed nothing but confidence as she posed for the camera. Her post came a few weeks after the reality star shared that she plans to go on her own weight loss journey.

Thompson, who could be seen flashing a peace sign, donned a Nike shirt and black pants for the photo. She also added an icon that read, in flashy pink letters, "Pretty," on the snap. In her caption, Thompson noted that she's not worried about any of the haters, as she's simply focused on herself and her own well-being at the moment. She wrote, "you hating but I'm popping regardless."

In late October, Thompson took to Instagram to share that she plans on going on a weight loss journey of her own, following in the footsteps of several of her family members. On Oct. 28, she posted a selfie in which she dons a much more mature look (thanks to some mascara and a nose ring) than what fans may be used to. She captioned the photo with, "[I don't know] i'd wife me [diamond ring emoji]." According to InTouch Weekly, Thompson was rather direct when it came to fans asking her about her weight loss goals. One of her followers asked whether she has any fitness goals at the moment, to which the 15-year-old replied, "Yes ma'am."

Thompson's mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, went on a very widely-publicized weight loss journey on Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2017. In the series, Shannon underwent gastric sleeve surgery and subsequently lost a total of 300 pounds. She then went on a series of procedures, including breast augmentation surgery and skin removal surgery, during the course of the series. One of Shannon's daughters, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon also went the medical route for weight loss. In March of 2020, she underwent a procedure during which they inserted an orbera balloon in her stomach to aid weight loss. She also underwent liposuction and a tummy tuck. Following these procedures, Jessica went from 230 pounds to 185 pounds.