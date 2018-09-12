Airbnb Offers Free Stay to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Annaliese Puccini After Breakup

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Annaliese Puccini didn’t get the fairytale ending she had hoped for with Kamil Nicalek, but she is getting a free vacation courtesy of Airbnb.

In Tuesday’s season finale of the ABC reality series, Puccini and Nicalek left Paradise without an engagement, but together.

“We’re in a good spot,” Puccini said. “Long distance is not easy, but I definitely feel like Kamil is somebody that I want to go through the good and the bad with.”

Nicalek, however, clearly had a change of heart, breaking up with Puccini on national TV during the reunion segment of the finale.

“I think I might not be the guy for you because I just feel like we kind of lost that spark we had in Paradise after leaving and experiencing it in the real world,” Nicalek said. “You’re great, Annaliese. You’re an amazing woman. I don’t want to string you along and pretend like we have something special still. It’s just not working out for me and I think it’ll be best for us to slowly part ways.”

Puccini clearly didn’t see that coming, saying she was “in shock,” confused and saying that her now-ex “literally booked an Airbnb for us yesterday to stay the week together.”

Later, she told host Chris Harrison, “Now I’m just thinking like, where am I going to stay this week? The stupid things, like I thought we were going to have this great week together.”

Fans immediately sympathized with the heartbroken reality personality, and Airbnb stepped in to make sure the lost reservation was off her list of things to worry about.

“We have a place for you [Puccini], DM us for a free stay with your best friends #BachelorInParadise,” the corporate account tweeted.

Bachelor Nation was touched and tickled at the vacation rental company’s gesture.

“Airbnb is the true MVP,” one user tweeted.

“Airbnb is so in tune,” another said.

Another customer for life wrote, “And THAT is why I only use Airbnb!!!”

Hopefully a stay away with a friend will soothe The Bachelor alum’s broken heart!

