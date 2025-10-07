ABC Star Says She’s ‘Struggling’ Following Arrest: ‘Life Really Sucks Right Now’

Melissa Rycroft has broken her silence after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The Bachelor alum, who was arrested on Sept. 23 in Southlake, Texas, addressed her legal situation after one of her Instagram followers shared a supportive message on her Sept. 5 Instagram post about having made “the same mistake over 2 years ago because of a perfect storm of bad life events.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s no excuse, but it happened,” the social media user continued. “Don’t ever forget that you are beautiful, loved and blessed. But most of all, you are human. Things happen. Life happens. Be grateful that it wasn’t worse and move forward with grace.”

“Thank you,” Rycroft, 42, replied. “Life really sucks right now and I’m struggling, but I’m trying to march forward….but thank you for the sweet words in what seems like a world of negativity….”

Melissa Rycroft arrives at the 10th Anniversary Of “Dancing With The Stars” Party at Greystone Manor on April 21, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Rycroft, who appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelor in 2009, was arrested after the Southlake Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash and found “a black Cadillac Escalade that had struck a tree,” as per a press release.

“Prior to the crash, witnesses reportedly observed the Escalade driving erratically,” police continued, revealing that the driver was later identified as Rycroft, who was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated after undergoing a field sobriety test.

“No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported,” the press release concluded. “The case remains under investigation.”

Tye Strickland and Melissa Rycroft pose for a photo at the Unlikely Heroes 6th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on October 27, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes )

Rycroft’s attorney, Brey Martin, released a statement to TMZ after the arrest asking people to “withhold any judgment whatsoever” until her case can have its day in court.

“I want to remind the public of the fundamental principle of our justice system…every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Martin said in the statement. “We, as a society, have gotten completely away from this fundamental concept. My Client was arrested on the allegation of Driving While Intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt.”

“It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case – including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest – before any conclusions are drawn,” Martin continued. “We respectfully request that the media and the public allow the legal process to unfold, and withhold any judgment whatsoever until all of the evidence has been properly analyzed and presented in a court of law.”