This Real Life 'Gingerbread House' Won Over 'Great Christmas Light Fight' Viewers

As longtime viewers of ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight will remember, the Ronkonkoma Gingerbread House is an all-time highlight. When the episode that featured the house aired back in 2017, it lit up X (then still known as Twitter) and solidified a memorable holiday destination for those visiting the Long Island, New York area.

Many fans were drooling over the life-sized gingerbread house in Long Island, where visitors could ice skate in a sea of lights. Twitter wasted no time in envying the Ronkonkoma gingerbread house, in fact, some viewers were ready to eat it up.

"Wow! They turned their house into a giant gingerbread house. Too bad it's not edible," one Great Christmas Light Fight viewer wrote at the time. A second ABC viewer said, "Ok I am in love with the gingerbread house."

Many fan already staked undying their support the house. For a lot of people, the Tomasello family deserved points for dedication alone.

"Loved Peter and Drew and the Tomasello display. They bought their house just so they could turn it into a gingerbread house," a fan wrote. Another Great Christmas Light Fight viewer said, "The gingerbread house needs to win or I will be [very] upset."

Yet another person stated, "A SURPRISE SKATING RINK?!! Just give them the trophy. They've earned it."

The Great Christmas Light Fight is currently streaming on Disney+. As for the Ronkonkoma Gingerbread House, those in the area can still visit it.