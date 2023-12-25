This Real Life 'Gingerbread House' Won Over 'Great Christmas Light Fight' Viewers
Check out the Ronkonkoma Gingerbread House.
As longtime viewers of ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight will remember, the Ronkonkoma Gingerbread House is an all-time highlight. When the episode that featured the house aired back in 2017, it lit up X (then still known as Twitter) and solidified a memorable holiday destination for those visiting the Long Island, New York area.
Many fans were drooling over the life-sized gingerbread house in Long Island, where visitors could ice skate in a sea of lights. Twitter wasted no time in envying the Ronkonkoma gingerbread house, in fact, some viewers were ready to eat it up.
"Wow! They turned their house into a giant gingerbread house. Too bad it's not edible," one Great Christmas Light Fight viewer wrote at the time. A second ABC viewer said, "Ok I am in love with the gingerbread house."
Many fan already staked undying their support the house. For a lot of people, the Tomasello family deserved points for dedication alone.
"Loved Peter and Drew and the Tomasello display. They bought their house just so they could turn it into a gingerbread house," a fan wrote. Another Great Christmas Light Fight viewer said, "The gingerbread house needs to win or I will be [very] upset."
Yet another person stated, "A SURPRISE SKATING RINK?!! Just give them the trophy. They've earned it."
The Great Christmas Light Fight is currently streaming on Disney+. As for the Ronkonkoma Gingerbread House, those in the area can still visit it.