ABC Reality TV Star and Wife Recently Welcomed Their First Child

The Bachelorette family is expanding. Jed Wyatt, winner of Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC dating series, and his wife Ellen Decker announced the birth of their baby girl.

Their daughter was born on Aug. 29. They shared the news in an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Daisy Jane Wyatt is here,” they wrote in a joint Sept. 1 Instagram carousel featuring a single black and white shot of their baby girl with her personal name plate and a family portrait. “This girl stole both of our hearts on August 29th. No words can begin to explain the love that was felt when we both finally met her,” the post continued. “God is so good and we’re beyond thankful for our sweet healthy girl!”

Ellen shared more on her Instagram Story with a black and white photo of Daisy sleeping as she’s swaddled in a crochet blanket. In another photo, the couple smiles as they hold their newborn. “The best feeling in the world, we are so in love with you Daisy,” Ellen wrote alongside the post.

The pair wed in July 2024. They wed in Tennessee. “7.20.24 the best day of our lives and the beginning of this new chapter together💍🫶🥹,” an Instagram post read. They went Instagram official in December 2019 with a sweet video of them ice skating. An engagement came in July 2022.

Prior to Daisey’s arrival, Ellen kept fans updated on her pregnancy and shared baby bump photos in an Aug.19 Instagram post that featured photos from her maternity shoot, with photos of Jed holding her belly and sneak peeks of Daisy’s nursery. “Third trimester calls for nesting mode!!,” Ellen wrote. “Going to miss my bump so much :(.”

The couple revealed their pregnancy announcement six months earlier by sharing images from a ranch-style photoshoot. “This next chapter is called: mom and dad,” the joint post shared on the couple’s Instagram accounts read. “Finallly can share our little secret. baby Wyatt, our biggest blessing coming summer ’25.”