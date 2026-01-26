ABC Reality TV Alum Announces Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Danielle Maltby!

The Bachelor Nation star, 40, announced that she was engaged to Halli Borgfjord on Jan. 1, sharing photos of the romantic proposal on Instagram.

In the photos, Borgfjord gets down on one knee to pop the question to Maltby in the middle of a festively-lit Chicago pavilion as snow falls around them.

“You are my peace @hallib I love you forever,” Maltby wrote in the caption, adding that she and Borgfjord had gotten engaged on Dec. 30. In another comment, The Bachelor alum gushed over having “the most Gilmore girl coded proposal.”

Three days later, Maltby shared a look back on her journey to find happiness with Borgfjord.

“If you would have told me last January that I would meet the love of my life in March and get engaged in December I would have laughed and cried bc I’ve just wanted to be seen for so long…” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote alongside a montage of moments from the past year.

“I’ve consistently been talking to a therapist for close to 5 years now. Unlearning patterns, processing trauma and learning to let myself be loved and let myself be cherished,” she continued. “Relearning I don’t have to shrink or limit my wants and desires and that the right person will meet me at the right time. I can show up authentically and not worry about being judged or abandoned. It’s all been truly so peaceful.”

The ABC reality TV star concluded, “It was a long road to get here- but anything can happen. I wouldn’t change a thing”

Borgfjord and Maltby were first romantically linked in mid-2025, but have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. In September, the couple did share photos of their trip to Italy, with Borgfjord writing in the caption, “Dream trip. Dream girl. Addio per ora, Italia”

Maltby first appeared on The Bachelor Season 21, vying for the heart of Nick Viall before being eliminated in week seven. She then went on to appear on two iterations of Bachelor in Paradise, quitting during the second week of Season 4 before returning to Season 8, where she made it all the way to the end with Michael Allio. The two confirmed their split in September 2023.