Abby Lee Miller Weighs in on Todd Chrisley's Survival in Prison

It's been a couple of months since Todd Chrisley reported to prison, where he'll be serving a 12-year sentence. During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Abby Lee Miller, who has also spent some time behind bars, discussed how the Chrisley Knows Best star will fare in prison. As the Dance Moms star noted, Todd might not be able to handle all aspects of prison life given how "bougie" he is.

Earlier this year, both Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison to begin their respective prison sentences. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven years in prison after they were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion that they faced. While speaking with ET, Miller offered up a unique perspective on the Chrisleys' situation and, more specifically, Todd's. Given that she previously served time, she knows what Todd may face while in the slammer.

"He's very bougie," she said about Todd. "He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels." Miller served time under a year in prison for fraud from 2017 to 2018. She explained to ET that she was able to find a way to get through the sentence and that Todd will have to find his own way to navigate his lengthy prison stay. Miller continued, "I think he'll do some trade outs, there's a way to survive in there." The reality star went on to reflect on her own time behind bars, saying that she had to deal with additional challenges while in prison because of her celebrity status.

"When I went in, nobody even wanted to come to the front to get me," she said. "There were volunteers that come and give you a tour and all that...no one would come except my dear friend, Michelle, who I still talk to at least once a week." Considering her past experience, she was in contact with Todd before he had to report to prison. In regards to the advice that she shared with him, Miller said that she told him to "be careful."

Miller's comments come two months after Todd and Julie reported to prison. In June 2022, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of numerous changes including 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. They were later sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison in November. Additionally, both Todd and Julie are facing 16 months of probation following their prison sentences.