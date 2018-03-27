‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Granted Early Release From Prison

Abby Lee Miller won’t be behind bars much longer.

The Dance Moms personality was originally scheduled to be released from prison on June 21, but had the date pushed up to May 25, reports E! News Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 52-year-old dance instructor was sentenced to one year in prison in May 2017, beginning her sentence at FCI Victorville prison in July.

The reality TV personality was indicted in 2015 for bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets.

Miller previously addressed the crimes of which she was convicted while behind bars in January, when she shared a photo to Instagram.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes,” she wrote at the time. “I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace.”

She also addressed rumors of an early release, and claimed she was “feeling hopeful.”

Miller has been putting her time behind bars to good use. While in prison, she passed a real estate class and got a personal finance diploma.

“Feeling extremely positive!” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her certificate back in December.

But life inside a prison is never easy, even for Miller, she revealed on social media.

“I’m surviving because the fire inside me burns brighter than the fire around me,” Miller wrote on Instagram in February.

As for what’s next for the former TV personality, fans will have to wait. She teased in May 2017 to E! News that she could possibly make her return to the small screen after serving her time.

“Someone’s already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We’re ready with cameras. We’re ready to go,” Miller said at the time. “I think I’ll be ready to go. If worse comes to worse, I’m a good teacher. I’m good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional.”

Photo credit: Getty/ Tara Ziemba